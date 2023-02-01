In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
EnerSys (ENS) Surges 5.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.7% higher at $83.02. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.4% gain over the past four weeks.
The increase in shares of the company can be attributed to the optimism surrounding easing supply chain disruptions and, reduction in raw material costs, thanks to deceleration in inflation.
This maker of industrial batteries is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +22.8%. Revenues are expected to be $936.15 million, up 10.9% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For EnerSys, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ENS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
EnerSys belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Franklin Electric (FELE - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 4.3% higher at $90.30. Over the past month, FELE has returned 8.6%.
For Franklin Electric
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.93. This represents a change of +29.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Franklin Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).