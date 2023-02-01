In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Kornit Digital (KRNT) Surges 11.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Kornit Digital (KRNT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11% higher at $25.21. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% loss over the past four weeks.
Growing advertising needs of enterprises, and the booming e-commerce market, which promotes adoption of innovative printing solutions for packaging needs, primarily drove the stock higher.
This digital textile printer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -169.2%. Revenues are expected to be $69.64 million, down 20.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Kornit Digital, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KRNT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
