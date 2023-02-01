Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brainsway (BWAY - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.81% downward over the last 60 days.

CareMax (CMAX - Free Report) is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Equity Bancshares (EQBK - Free Report) is a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri that provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

