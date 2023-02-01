We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JinkoSolar (JKS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
From a technical perspective, JinkoSolar (JKS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. JKS recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
Shares of JKS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 36.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that JKS could be poised for a continued surge.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider JKS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on JKS for more gains in the near future.