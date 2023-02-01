Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ( ASH Quick Quote ASH - Free Report) recorded profits of $40 million or 73 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending Dec 31, 2022), down from $48 million or 83 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 97 cents per share, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 88 cents. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. Sales rose around 3% year over year to $525 million. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $525.9 million. The top line was driven mainly by disciplined pricing actions leading to a recovery in costs as well as strong demand for pharmaceutical ingredients, partly offset by demand weakness in China due COVID-19 restrictions and significant inventory destocking particularly in China and Europe.
Ashland's (ASH) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q1, Revenues Lag
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH - Free Report) recorded profits of $40 million or 73 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending Dec 31, 2022), down from $48 million or 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 97 cents per share, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 88 cents. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents.
Sales rose around 3% year over year to $525 million. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $525.9 million. The top line was driven mainly by disciplined pricing actions leading to a recovery in costs as well as strong demand for pharmaceutical ingredients, partly offset by demand weakness in China due COVID-19 restrictions and significant inventory destocking particularly in China and Europe.
Segment Highlights
Life Sciences: Sales in the segment were up 22% year over year to $207 million in the reported quarter, aided by double-digit growth to pharmaceutical customers reflecting cost recovery and strong demand.
Personal Care: Sales in the division fell 6% year over year to $138 million. Disciplined pricing was offset by lower sales in China mainly due to COVID-19 policies and inventory destocking within the distribution channel.
Specialty Additives: Sales in the segment fell 8% year over year to $143 million, hurt by the impact of COVID-19 restrictions in China and inventory destocking in China and Europe.
Intermediates: Sales in the segment went up 2% year over year to $54 million, led by higher merchant-market prices.
Financials
Cash and cash equivalents were $532 million at the end of the quarter, up around 174% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,316 million, down around 17% year over year.
Cash flows used by operating activities were $29 million in the reported quarter.
Outlook
Ashland continues to expect sales in the range of $2.5-$2.7 billion for fiscal 2023. It also anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be within the $600-$650 million range for the full fiscal.
Price Performance
Shares of Ashland have gained 12.5% in the past year compared with a 20.6% decline of the industry.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Ashland currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
