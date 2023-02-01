We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Spire (SR) Beats Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Ups 2023 View
Spire Inc. (SR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by 34.8%.
In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.14. The year-over-year improvement was due to the strong Gas Marketing segment’s performance.
Revenues
Total revenues were $814 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $535 million by 52.1%. The top line also improved by 46.6% from $555.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Spire Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Spire Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spire Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, operating expenses of $663.8 million increased 44.3% from the prior-year period’s $460.1 million due to an increase in natural gas purchased expenses.
The operating income was $150.2 million, up 57.6% from $95.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
Net interest expenses increased 52.4% year over year to $43.6 million for the reported quarter.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022, were $4.8 million compared with $6.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.
The long-term debt (less current portion) as of Dec 31, 2022, was $3,156.3 million compared with $2,958.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.
Spire’s net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $91 million compared with the $55.7 million recorded in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Spire expects net economic earnings per share to grow 5-7% over the long term.
Spire raised its fiscal 2023 net economic earnings guidance by 10 cents to $4.15-$4.35 per share.
Spire updated and expanded its 10-year capital investment plan through fiscal 2032 to be $7 billion, and the planned investment is expected to drive annual rate-base growth of 7-8%. The capital expenditure for fiscal 2023 is expected at $700 million.
Zacks Rank
Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Upcoming Releases
Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) is expected to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 7, 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter is pegged at 1.84 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 1.1%.
The long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of ATO is pegged at 7.48%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s fiscal 2023 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.8%.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) is going to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 23, 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter is $1.21, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.3%.
Long-term earnings growth of DTE is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 0.2%.
ONE Gas Inc. (OGS - Free Report) is going to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 22, 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter is $1.2, suggesting year-over-year growth of 7.1%.
Long-term earnings growth of OGS is pegged at 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGS’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.5%.