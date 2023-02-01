Cognizant Technology Solutions ( CTSH Quick Quote CTSH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2. The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues are expected between $4.72 billion and $4.77 billion, indicating growth of 2-3% on a constant-currency basis from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.77 billion, suggesting a decrease of 0.17% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has declined a penny to $1.01 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 8.18%.
Cognizant (CTSH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2.
The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues are expected between $4.72 billion and $4.77 billion, indicating growth of 2-3% on a constant-currency basis from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.77 billion, suggesting a decrease of 0.17% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has declined a penny to $1.01 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 8.18%.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Although Cognizant currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.74% but a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
