Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Fiserv, Inc. (FISV - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, before the opening bell.
Let's check out how things have shaped up for Fiserv prior to the announcement.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.33 billion, indicating growth of 7.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Strength across all segments, namely Merchant Acceptance, FinTech, and Payments and Network is likely to have boosted FISV’s top-line growth.
Segment-wise, growth in Merchant Acceptance is expected to have been aided by strength across Fiserv’s SMB, Clover and Carat platforms, and the suite of ISV Solutions.
FinTech is expected to have been aided by growing demand for digital banking and digital solution offerings as well as strength from the addition of core account-processing clients.
The Payments and Network segment is likely to have been aided by strength in the North American credit processing business, the output solutions business and debit networks (STAR, Accel and Zelle), led by a higher number of clients and transaction growth. Overall, this growth is likely to have been driven by both new business onboarding and a favorable credit environment.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fiserv’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.91 per share, indicating growth of 21.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of -0.05% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.
CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.2%, on average.
