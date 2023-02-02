We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $174.30, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 1.64% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $4.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.13 billion, down 28.81% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 63.67% lower. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Moderna's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 150.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.93, which means Moderna is trading at a premium to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
