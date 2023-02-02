We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Deere (DE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Deere (DE - Free Report) closed at $426.99, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had lost 0.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.
Deere will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Deere to post earnings of $7.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 140.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.44 billion, up 34.12% from the prior-year quarter.
DE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.01 per share and revenue of $54.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.32% and +13.49%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Deere currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Deere is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.21.
We can also see that DE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Farm Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.