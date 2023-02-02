We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.28, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Acer Therapeutics Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.81%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ACER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.