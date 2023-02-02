We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ares Capital (ARCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) closed at $19.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had gained 4.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 7, 2023. On that day, Ares Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $577.74 million, up 9.21% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% higher within the past month. Ares Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Ares Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.1.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
