American Electric Power (AEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Electric Power (AEP - Free Report) closed at $94.65, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the utility had lost 0.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.
American Electric Power will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.24 billion, up 3.36% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Electric Power. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% higher within the past month. American Electric Power is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, American Electric Power is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.63.
Investors should also note that AEP has a PEG ratio of 2.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.