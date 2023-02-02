We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stag Industrial (STAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) closed at $35.87, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 10.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. On that day, Stag Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $166.11 million, up 12.53% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. Stag Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Stag Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.65.
Meanwhile, STAG's PEG ratio is currently 4.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.