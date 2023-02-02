If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (
Should iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $12.73 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.23%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.91%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 27.60% of the portfolio. Industrials and Real Estate round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Agree Realty Reit Corp (ADC - Free Report) accounts for about 0.54% of total assets, followed by Stag Industrial Reit Inc (STAG - Free Report) and Southstate Corp (SSB - Free Report) .
Performance and Risk
IWN seeks to match the performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 2000 Value Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has gained about 10.97% so far this year and is down about -0.60% in the last one year (as of 02/02/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $128.93 and $166.04.
The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 32.67% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1389 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IWN is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has $7.79 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $26.33 billion. IJS has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VBR charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.