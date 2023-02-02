Fortive (FTV) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Fortive Corporation ( FTV Quick Quote FTV - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8% and increased 11% year over year. Revenues increased 11% year over year to $1.53 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. Core revenues also moved up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The top line was driven by healthy customer demand especially for new products and services, strength in Fortive business system and strong execution amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. In the past year, shares of Fortive have lost 0.3% against the sub-industry’s growth of 2.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Top Line in Detail
Fortive operates under the following three organized segments.
Intelligent Operating Solutions: The segment generated revenues of $635 million (contributing 41.5% to total fourth-quarter revenues), up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Precision Technologies: This segment generated revenues of $553 million (36.1% of total revenues), up 16.7% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Advanced Healthcare Solutions: This segment generated revenues of $342 million (22.4% of total revenues), increasing 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Operating Details
In the quarter under review, the adjusted gross margin came in at 58.3%, which expanded 50 basis points (bps) year over year.
Total operating expenses (selling, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, and Russia exit and wind down costs) were $601.6 million, up 1.6% year over year. Adjusted operating margin was 25.5%, expanding 110 bps on a year-over-year basis. Segment-wise, the adjusted operating margin from Intelligent Operating Solutions came in at 31.2%, which expanded 330 bps year over year. Precision Technologies’ adjusted operating margin of 26.3% expanded 240 bps year over year. Advanced Healthcare Solutions’ adjusted operating margins of 24.1% contracted 260 bps. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $709.2 million compared with $705.3 million as of Sep 30, 2022.
As of Dec 31, 2022, Accounts receivables were $958.5 million compared with $901 million as of Sep 30. 2022. The company generated an operating cash flow of $464.2 million compared with $287 million reported in the previous-year quarter. Free cash flow came in at $428 million compared with $265 million in the prior-year quarter. Guidance
For first-quarter 2023, management expects adjusted net earnings in the range of 71-74 cents per share. The corresponding Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 78 cents per share.
Revenues are projected in the range of $1.4-$1.435 billion. The corresponding Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.42 billion. The company expects adjusted operating margin to be between 23.5% and 24%. Free cash flow is expected to be $170 million. For 2023, Fortive expects adjusted net earnings in the range of $3.25-$3.40 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.35 per share. Revenues are now projected in the range of $5.950-$6.1 billion. The corresponding Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.96 billion. For 2023, the company expects adjusted operating margin to be between 25% and 25.5%. Free cash flow is expected to be around $1.250 billion. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Fortive has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Jabil ( JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) and Cirrus Logic ( CRUS Quick Quote CRUS - Free Report) . While Jabil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arista and Pure Storage carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.38 per share, up 1 cent in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have gained 3.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.37 per share, rising 2.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.
Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 27% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cirrus Logic’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.91 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 3.4%.
CRUS’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 32.2%. Shares of CRUS have gained 9.2% in the past year.
