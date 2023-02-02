We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Buy These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Steady Returns
With around $1.41 trillion worth of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2022, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.
This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invescomutual funds, viz., Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund (OGMYX - Free Report) , Invesco Discovery Fund (OPOCX - Free Report) and Invesco Comstock Fund (ICSFX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund seeks capital appreciation. OGMYX invests primarily in common stocks of companies involved in mining, processing or dealing in gold or other metals or minerals, and precious metals-related ETFs.
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.4%. As of July 2022, OGMYX held 103 issues, with 5.2% of its assets invested in Northern Star Resources.
Invesco Discovery Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing mainly in common stocks of small-cap companies having favorable growth prospects. OPOCX considers a small-cap company as one that has a market cap within the range of market capitalizations of the Russell 2000 Growth Index.
Invesco Discovery Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6%. Ronald J. Zibelli Jr. has been one of the fund managers of OPOCX since 2006.
Invesco Comstock Fund invests primarily in common stocks, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. It focuses mainly on large-cap issuers.
Invesco Comstock Fundhas three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. ICSFX has an expense ratio of 0.43% compared with the category average of 0.94%.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invescomutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>