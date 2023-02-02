We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Aperam (APEMY) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aperam (APEMY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Aperam is one of 238 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aperam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEMY's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, APEMY has moved about 24.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 12.3% on average. As we can see, Aperam is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Teck Resources Ltd (TECK - Free Report) . The stock is up 15.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Teck Resources Ltd's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Aperam is a member of the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.4% so far this year, meaning that APEMY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Teck Resources Ltd belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 49-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +14.2% year to date.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Aperam and Teck Resources Ltd as they attempt to continue their solid performance.