Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bowman Consulting (BWMN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bowman Consulting is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 344 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bowman Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMN's full-year earnings has moved 24.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, BWMN has gained about 14.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 10.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bowman Consulting is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Visa (V - Free Report) . The stock is up 11.1% year-to-date.
In Visa's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bowman Consulting belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.5% so far this year, meaning that BWMN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Visa falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #148. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bowman Consulting and Visa as they could maintain their solid performance.