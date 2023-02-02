We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (ACHL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1174 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHL's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ACHL has returned about 37.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.5% on average. This means that Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Geron (GERN - Free Report) . The stock is up 39.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Geron's current year EPS has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 557 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, so ACHL is performing better in this area. Geron is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR and Geron as they attempt to continue their solid performance.