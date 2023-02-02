Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Sumitomo (SSUMY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Sumitomo (SSUMY - Free Report) . SSUMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors will also notice that SSUMY has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SSUMY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.22. SSUMY's PEG has been as high as 2.08 and as low as 0.12, with a median of 1.13, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SSUMY has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.06.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Sumitomo's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SSUMY is an impressive value stock right now.


