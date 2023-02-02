We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Marine Harvest ASA is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 197 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marine Harvest ASA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHGVY's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, MHGVY has gained about 10.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Marine Harvest ASA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.5%.
In Monster Beverage's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Marine Harvest ASA belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.9% so far this year, so MHGVY is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Monster Beverage falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #34. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.5%.
Marine Harvest ASA and Monster Beverage could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.