Image: Bigstock

CMS Energy (CMS) Q4 Earnings In Line, '23 EPS Guidance Up

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents from continuing operations, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure improved 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 58 cents per share compared with 40 cents per share recorded in the fourth-quarter of 2021.

For 2022, the company reported adjusted EPS of $2.89, compared with $2.65 recorded in 2021. The full-year bottom line came in line with the Zacks Consensus estimate.

Operational Performance

For the quarter under review, CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $2,278 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,185.3 million by 4.2%. The top line improved 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

For 2022, the company recorded operating revenues worth $8.60 billion, up 17.3% from 2021’s reported top-line figure. The full-year revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.50 billion.

CMS Energy’s interest charges were $139 million during the fourth quarter, which moved up 10.3% from the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $164 million as of Dec 31, 2022, down from $452 million at the end of 2021.

As of Dec 31, 2022, total debt, financial leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $14,139 million, compared with $12,276 million at the end of 2021.

During 2022, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $855 million compared with $1,819 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

CMS Energy currently expects its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $3.06-$3.12 per share, up from its prior guidance range of $3.05-$3.11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 earnings is currently pegged at $3.11 per share, which comes near the high-end of the company’s guided range.

