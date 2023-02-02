We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ACI or CHWY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Consumer Products - Staples sector might want to consider either Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) or Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Chewy has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ACI likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CHWY has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
ACI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.60, while CHWY has a forward P/E of 381.24. We also note that ACI has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 19.06.
Another notable valuation metric for ACI is its P/B ratio of 13.95. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CHWY has a P/B of 121.34.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ACI's Value grade of A and CHWY's Value grade of D.
ACI sticks out from CHWY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ACI is the better option right now.