Image: Bigstock
Dominion Energy (D) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the utility recorded an earnings surprise of 2.78%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
Dominion Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from regulated investments and attractive customer growth, boosting the demand for its services. Favorable weather conditions in its service territories, and Operation and Maintenance expenses control are expected to have contributed to earnings in the fourth quarter.
However, higher interest expenses and share dilution are expected to have adversely impacted earnings in the fourth quarter.
Expectation
Dominion Energy expects earnings of 98 cents to $1.13 per share for the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.03, indicating growth of 14.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.
Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.32%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors can also consider the following players from the same sector that, too, have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 3. BEP has an Earnings ESP of +137.5% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEP’s 2023 EPS indicates 202.8% year-over-year growth.
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 9. DUK has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Duke Energy’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is pegged at 5.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s 2023 EPS indicates 6.72% year-over-year growth.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Feb 23. PEG has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Public Service Enterprise’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.36%. PEG’s dividend yield is 3.49% higher than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s yield of 1.59%.
