Aperam (APEMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Aperam (APEMY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.40, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 12.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Aperam as it approaches its next earnings release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aperam should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.51% higher. Aperam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Aperam is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.