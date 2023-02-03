We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Harte-Hanks (HHS - Free Report) closed at $12.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the marketing company had lost 0.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 10.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harte-Hanks as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.95 million, up 1.85% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Harte-Hanks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.56.
Also, we should mention that HHS has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Advertising and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.