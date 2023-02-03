We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ranger Energy (RNGR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ranger Energy (RNGR - Free Report) closed at $11.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.41%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ranger Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ranger Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 240.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $164 million, up 33.23% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ranger Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ranger Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Ranger Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.82, which means Ranger Energy is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.