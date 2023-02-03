We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) closed at $26.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.62% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 21.22% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 272.73% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1975.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.57, which means Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.