We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) closed at $6.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 12.13% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 8.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
Armour Residential REIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Armour Residential REIT is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.54 million, up 107.21% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.44.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ARR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.