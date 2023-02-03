We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) closed at $39.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 1.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
Kraft Heinz will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, down 2.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.14 billion, up 6.39% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kraft Heinz has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.77 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.11.
It is also worth noting that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.84 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
