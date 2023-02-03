We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK - Free Report) closed at $38.95, marking a -1.86% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 13.89% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 16.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from A-Mark Precious Metals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.22, up 69.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.87 billion, down 3.72% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.11% and -5.69%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, A-Mark Precious Metals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.62.
The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.