BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX - Free Report) closed at $144.40, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.11% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $8.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.44 billion, down 29.81% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.94% lower. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.67, which means BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BNTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.