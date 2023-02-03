We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UGI Corporation's (UGI) Fiscal Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates
UGI Corporation (UGI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 operating earnings of $1.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share by 7.5%. In the year-ago quarter, UGI reported earnings of 93 cents per share.
Total Revenues
Revenues of $2,759 million for the fiscal first-quarter improved by 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2,673 million.
Segmental Results
AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $766 million for fiscal first-quarter, 2023 were down 2% from the last year. Retail gallons sold during the year dropped 2% year over year due to continuation of customer attribution, staffing shortages in key delivery-related positions, and structural conservation.
UGI International: Revenues totaled nearly $877 million for fiscal first-quarter, 2023, 16% down from the year-ago period. Retail volume decreased 18% due to warmer weather conditions than prior-year period and lower volumes associated with crop drying during summer.
Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $669 million for fiscal first-quarter, 2023 are up 25% year over year.
UGI Utilities: Revenues of $592 million were up 41% from the year-ago period.
Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $145 million for fiscal first-quarter, in contrast to $108 million loss in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
As of Dec 31, 2022, UGI reported a strong balance sheet, with available liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion.
The fiscal first-quarter report had total interest expenses of $92 million, up 13.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $81 million.
During the quarter, the company made progress in executing its renewables strategy with additional RNG projects announced in New York and South Dakota. To date, UGI has committed over $450 million to renewables project.
Guidance
UGI aims to deliver 6 - 10% EPS growth and 4% dividend growth over the long-term.
Zacks Rank
UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
