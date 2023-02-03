Back to top

UGI Corporation's (UGI) Fiscal Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

UGI Corporation (UGI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 operating earnings of $1.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share by 7.5%. In the year-ago quarter, UGI reported earnings of 93 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $2,759 million for the fiscal first-quarter improved by 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2,673 million.

Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $766 million for fiscal first-quarter, 2023 were down 2% from the last year. Retail gallons sold during the year dropped 2% year over year due to continuation of customer attribution, staffing shortages in key delivery-related positions, and structural conservation.

UGI International: Revenues totaled nearly $877 million for fiscal first-quarter, 2023, 16% down from the year-ago period. Retail volume decreased 18% due to warmer weather conditions than prior-year period and lower volumes associated with crop drying during summer.

Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $669 million for fiscal first-quarter, 2023 are up 25% year over year.

UGI Utilities: Revenues of $592 million were up 41% from the year-ago period.

Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $145 million for fiscal first-quarter, in contrast to $108 million loss in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

As of Dec 31, 2022, UGI reported a strong balance sheet, with available liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion.

The fiscal first-quarter report  had total interest expenses of $92 million, up 13.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $81 million.

During the quarter, the company made progress in executing its renewables strategy with additional RNG projects announced in New York and South Dakota. To date, UGI has committed over $450 million to renewables project.

Guidance

UGI aims to deliver 6 - 10% EPS growth and 4% dividend growth over the long-term.

