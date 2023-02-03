In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Strength Seen in Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA): Can Its 9.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA - Free Report) shares rallied 9.7% in the last trading session to close at $7.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.5% gain over the past four weeks.
The Stock price of Liquidia rose after management announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) rejected United Therapeutics' (UTHR - Free Report) request for rehearing to reconsider the validity of a patent for Tyvaso, UTHR's PAH drug. The company has been involved in litigation with UTHR for some time as the latter claims that the former's PAH medicine Yutrepia violates multiple Tyvaso patents.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +26.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.65 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Liquidia Technologies, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LQDA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 3% higher at $8.21. ALLO has returned 37.4% over the past month.
Allogene Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.71. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -31.5%. Allogene Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).