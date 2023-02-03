Back to top

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.99 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.33, the EPS surprise was +69.7%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stanley Black & Decker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales-Tools & Outdoor: $3.38 billion compared to the $3.33 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Net sales-Industrial: $603.90 million compared to the $624.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • Operating profit - Tools & Outdoor (Normalized): $33.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.66 million.
  • Operating profit-Corporate overhead-Normalized: -$54.80 million versus -$54.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit-Industrial-Normalized: $69.60 million versus $69.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have returned +16% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


