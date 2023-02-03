We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): Can Its 8.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS - Free Report) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $50.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17.9% gain over the past four weeks.
While Focus Financial has witnessed a rise in share price for the third consecutive day, the announcement of the acquisition deal drove the stock higher in last day’s trading session. FOCS announced that it entered into an exclusivity agreement for a limited period with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC whereby CD&R may potentially acquire Focus Financial for $53 per share in cash. The contemplated purchase price of $53 per share represents a 36% premium to FOCS’ 60-day volume weighted average price.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -18.2%. Revenues are expected to be $516.45 million, down 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Focus Financial Partners Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FOCS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a member of the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. One other stock in the same industry, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.4% higher at $13.10. OWL has returned 24% over the past month.
Blue Owl Capital Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.7% over the past month to $0.15. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +25%. Blue Owl Capital Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).