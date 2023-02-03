We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Strength Seen in AutoNation (AN): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
AutoNation (AN - Free Report) shares soared 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $137.88. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 17.5% gain over the past four weeks.
AutoNation is riding on its $190 million buyout of RepairSmith, completed last week. The deal will strengthen AutoNation’s after-sales business. It will enhance the company’s speed to frontline readiness and expedite deliveries to customers.
This auto retailer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $5.89 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Revenues are expected to be $6.38 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For AutoNation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
AutoNation is a member of the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. One other stock in the same industry, Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.9% higher at $44.91. TITN has returned 11.1% over the past month.
For Titan Machinery
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.07. This represents a change of +8.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Titan Machinery currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).