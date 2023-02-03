We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in the Offing for Equinor's (EQNR) Q4 Earnings?
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8.
In the last reported quarter, the integrated energy company reported earnings of $2.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 on higher commodity prices and production.
In the trailing four quarters, Equinor beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.62 has witnessed no movement in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 19.1%.
Factors to Consider
In the December quarter, prices of crude oil and natural increased significantly from the prior-year quarter. Healthier commodity prices are likely to have aided Equinor since the company conducts exploration activities worldwide. Higher pricing scenario is also expected to have aided Equinor’s production, aiding upstream operations.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Equinor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. As you can see, that is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Equinor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Equinor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
