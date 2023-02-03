We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is StoneX Group (SNEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SNEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.68, which compares to its industry's average of 12.18. Over the past year, SNEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.06 and as low as 9.03, with a median of 10.60.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SNEX's P/B ratio of 1.68. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.35. Over the past year, SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 1.36, with a median of 1.61.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that SNEX has a P/CF ratio of 6.20. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.17. SNEX's P/CF has been as high as 7.95 and as low as 5.83, with a median of 6.72, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that StoneX Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SNEX feels like a great value stock at the moment.