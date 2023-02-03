We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging AllianceBernstein (AB) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AllianceBernstein (AB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AllianceBernstein is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AllianceBernstein is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, AB has returned 15.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.9% on average. This shows that AllianceBernstein is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12% year-to-date.
In Armada Hoffler Properties' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, AllianceBernstein is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.6% so far this year, so AB is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Armada Hoffler Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #173. The industry has moved +13.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AllianceBernstein and Armada Hoffler Properties. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.