We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is a Beat in Store for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q4 Earnings?
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9, before market open.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, indicating growth of 37.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Segment wise, Market Intelligence revenues are expected to have gained from growth in Credit & Risk Solutions, as well as Data & Advisory Solutions.
Commodity Insights revenues are expected to have been driven by the inclusion of IHS Markit, Price Assessments, and strong growth in Energy & Resources, as well as Data & Insights.
S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote
Indices revenues are likely to have been aided by strength across Data & Custom Subscriptions, and exchange-traded derivative activity.
However, Ratings revenues are likely to have been negatively impacted by less strength in transaction revenues (due to the exceptionally soft issuance environment). Transaction revenues are likely to have been affected by softness in issuance. Non-transaction revenues are expected to have been dented by lower Rating Evaluation Services and initial Issuer Credit Ratings.
Low operating profit are likely to have weighed on S&P Global’s earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.48 per share, indicating a decline of 21.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for S&P Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
S&P Global has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.
CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.2%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.