Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Surges 5.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI - Free Report) shares soared 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $32.67. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% gain over the past four weeks.
Investors are upbeat about the company’s recent pipeline progress. The company will receive a milestone payment of $25 million from partner Sanofi which has commenced dosing in a mid-stage study of SAR443820 (DNL788) in individuals with multiple sclerosis. Other candidates are progressing well too.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -24.2%. Revenues are expected to be $8.03 million, down 35.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Denali Therapeutics Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DNLI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.1% lower at $108.43. RXDX has returned 5.8% over the past month.
For Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -7.7% over the past month to -$0.92. This represents a change of -19.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).