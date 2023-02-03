We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TechnipFMC (FTI) Wins Upto $1B iEPCI Contract From Aker BP
TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) recently won an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI™) contract from Aker BP for its Utsira High Development project.
This brings together three separate projects under one comprehensive contract. According to the company, this will be linked to the production platforms of Ivar Aasen and Edvard Grieg. The contract involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea production systems, controls, pipelines, and umbilicals for the North Sea oil and gas fields development.
FTI considers the contract, valued between $500 million and $1 billion, to be a large one. It was awarded after a two-year integrated front-end engineering and design study to optimize field layout, which likely involved a significant amount of planning and collaboration between TechnipFMC and its client, Aker BP – a Norwegian oil exploration and development company.
Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, mentions that Aker BP is joining the increasing number of clients that are choosing TechnipFMC's integrated model due to its advantages, such as faster time to first production. He also highlights that TechnipFMC's experience in the Utsira High area and the success of its previously installed systems were crucial factors in receiving the direct award.
London-based TechnipFMC plc is a leading provider of technology to the traditional and renewable energy industries delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.
