FLEETCOR (FLT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, after market close.
FLT’s surprise history has been impressive to date. FLEETCOR delivered an earnings surprise of 3.8% in the last four quarters (with beats in all), on average.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $871.1 million, indicating 8.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, attributable to an improvement across product categories: corporate payments, fuel, tolls and lodging. The Zacks Consensus Estimate lies within the guided range of $870-$890 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in Corporate Payments, Fuel, Tolls and Lodging segments are pegged at $199 million, $343 million, $99 million and $121 million, indicating growth of 13.7%, 8.5%, 13.8% and 17.5%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gift revenues is pegged at $50 million, suggesting a decline of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Improvement in operational metrics is likely to have aided FLEETCOR’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.91 per share, indicating growth of 5.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
