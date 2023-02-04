We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.51, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.27% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 8.97% in that time.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 135.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $320.06 million, up 63.29% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.24.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.