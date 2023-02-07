In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Strength Seen in Texas Pacific (TPL): Can Its 3.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Texas Pacific (TPL - Free Report) shares soared 3.9% in the last trading session to close at $2,009.34. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.3% loss over the past four weeks.
The latest uptick in the share performance of Texas Pacific Land can be attributed to the fact that Nisa Investment Advisors has increased its stake in TPL by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC.
This landowner is expected to post quarterly earnings of $14.72 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +44.2%. Revenues are expected to be $171.71 million, up 16.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Texas Pacific, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TPL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Texas Pacific belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Iris Energy Limited (IREN - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 7.6% lower at $2.25. Over the past month, IREN has returned 84.1%.
For Iris Energy Limited
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.11. This represents a change of +87.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Iris Energy Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).