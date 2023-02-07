Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Commercial Metals (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $58.09 in the previous session. Commercial Metals has gained 17.1% since the start of the year compared to the 9% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 23.4% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry. CMC Quick Quote CMC - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 9, 2023, Commercial Metals reported EPS of $2.24 versus consensus estimate of $1.99 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.9%.
For the current fiscal year, Commercial Metals is expected to post earnings of $7.52 per share on $8.51 billion in revenues. This represents a -8.18% change in EPS on a -4.48% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.62 per share on $7.91 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -25.27% and -7.13%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Commercial Metals may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Commercial Metals has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.8X versus its peer group's average of 2.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Commercial Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Commercial Metals passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Commercial Metals shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.
How Does CMC Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of CMC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Olympic Steel, Inc. (. ZEUS has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of D. ZEUS Quick Quote ZEUS - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Olympic Steel, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 22.58%, and for the current fiscal year, ZEUS is expected to post earnings of $2.63 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. have gained 43.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 18.56X and a P/CF of 3.48X.
The Steel - Producers industry is in the top 9% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CMC and ZEUS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Commercial Metals (CMC - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $58.09 in the previous session. Commercial Metals has gained 17.1% since the start of the year compared to the 9% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 23.4% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 9, 2023, Commercial Metals reported EPS of $2.24 versus consensus estimate of $1.99 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.9%.
For the current fiscal year, Commercial Metals is expected to post earnings of $7.52 per share on $8.51 billion in revenues. This represents a -8.18% change in EPS on a -4.48% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.62 per share on $7.91 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -25.27% and -7.13%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Commercial Metals may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Commercial Metals has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.8X versus its peer group's average of 2.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Commercial Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Commercial Metals passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Commercial Metals shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.
How Does CMC Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of CMC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) . ZEUS has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of D.
Earnings were strong last quarter. Olympic Steel, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 22.58%, and for the current fiscal year, ZEUS is expected to post earnings of $2.63 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. have gained 43.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 18.56X and a P/CF of 3.48X.
The Steel - Producers industry is in the top 9% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CMC and ZEUS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.