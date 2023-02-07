We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AMN Healthcare Services is one of 1174 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AMN has moved about 1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.2% on average. As we can see, AMN Healthcare Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE - Free Report) . The stock has returned 15.1% year-to-date.
For Sorrento Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AMN Healthcare Services belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 70 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6% this year, meaning that AMN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Sorrento Therapeutics, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 557-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved +1.3% so far this year.
AMN Healthcare Services and Sorrento Therapeutics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.