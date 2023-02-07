We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is i3 Verticals (IIIV) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is i3 Verticals (IIIV - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
i3 Verticals is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 650 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. i3 Verticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIIV's full-year earnings has moved 44.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, IIIV has gained about 19.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 16.8% on average. This means that i3 Verticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Jabil (JBL - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.5%.
In Jabil's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, i3 Verticals is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 148 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29% this year, meaning that IIIV is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Jabil, however, belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #39. The industry has moved +13.4% so far this year.
i3 Verticals and Jabil could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.